The Club Industry Show Opens This Week by Going Home

It always feels good to go back home, and that's what the 2017 Club Industry Show is doing this week when it opens on Oct. 4 at the Hilton Chicago. The Hilton is where the Club Industry Show started 31 years ago. But going home doesn't mean going backwards. For us, it means moving forward to a new type of more intimate and community-minded show focused on creating a family bond through great networking opportunities, the ability to converse with exhibitors on the trade show floor and the opportunity to gain knowledge while earning continuing education credits in some of the best education sessions available in the fitness industry.

In past blogs, we've shared details about how the Club Industry Show is changing plus details about education in these areas:

Wellness

Leadership

Business Basics

Sales

Marketing

Retention

Technology

Programming

Personal and Active Training

Fitness Studios

Plus we have two keynote addresses this year. The first one is by Michelle Poler of Hello Fears at 4 p.m. after the PFP Trainer of the Year Award. Poler's presentation, sponsored by New Hope Markets, is about how to overcome personal and professional fears. The second keynote is at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5 as part of the free community breakfast that starts at 8 a.m.. Nick Sarillo, founder of Nick's Pizza & Pub, will offer this keynote, sponsored by ABC Financial, about becoming a better leader.

If that still hasn't enticed you to register for the show, then follow us on our social media channels this week to get a taste of the fun you will be missing this year. Make sure to like us on Twitter at @clubindustry and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clubindustry.mag/. Or just register today and make a point to be there in person.