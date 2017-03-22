Menu
Since President Trump39s 90day federal hiring freeze went into effect on Jan 23 Fort Bragg facilities have been affected by a quotnatural attrition of employeesquot a Fort Bragg garrison commander told local media Photo by Thinkstock

Since President Trump's 90-day federal hiring freeze went into effect on Jan. 23, Fort Bragg facilities have been affected by a "natural attrition of employees," a Fort Bragg garrison commander told local media. (Photo by Thinkstock.)

News>Government

Federal Hiring Freeze Forces Fort Bragg to Close 3 Gyms Due to Staff Shortages

In a March 9 Facebook post, Fort Bragg representatives confirmed its Blackjack, Hosking and Funk gyms would close indefinitely, due to the federal government hiring freeze implemented by President Trump. Staff regularly assigned to the closed gyms will be temporarily reassigned to fill vacancies at other facilities.

The largest military base in the world announced earlier this month it will temporarily close three workout facilities due to the ongoing federal government hiring freeze implemented by President Trump.

In a March 9 Facebook post, Fort Bragg representatives confirmed its Blackjack, Hosking and Funk gyms would close indefinitely as of March 11.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause the patrons of these three physical fitness centers," the post said. "The remaining 11 physical fitness centers will operate on normal business hours. We will update this page when the facilities are scheduled to reopen."

The Fayetteville Observer reported that staff regularly assigned to the closed gyms will be temporarily reassigned to fill vacancies at other facilities.

Since President Trump's 90-day federal hiring freeze went into effect on Jan. 23, the North Carolina Army base has been affected by a "natural attrition of employees," Col. Brett Funck, a Fort Bragg garrison commander, told the Observer in a statement.

"The closures are temporary, but at this time we do not know when we will be able to reopen these facilities," Funck said.

The freeze is negatively impacting the Army’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, which have already undergone significant budget cuts and restructuring initiatives in recent years, an Army spokesman told Stars and Stripes. These programs provide service members with childcare, fitness and library services.

Stars and Stripes reported that similar staffing shortages have affected facilities at Fort Bliss (Texas), Camp Lejeune (North Carolina), Marine Corps Air Station New River (North Carolina), Joint Base Lewis-McCord (Washington) and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (Arizona).

Military service members are exempt from the hiring freeze—along with 16 other civilian job types as defined by the Pentagon—but gym staff are not included. The Pentagon will only fill positions that directly support contingency operations and deployments, such as those in cybersecurity and law enforcement. Civilian jobs at shipyards and depots will also remain open for new hires, according to a report by Military.com.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Front Lines to Fitness: Military Veterans Come Home to the Health and Wellness Industry
Front Lines to Fitness: Military Veterans Come Home to the Health and Wellness Industry
Nov 08, 2016
The area surrounding the planned YMCA facility is home to about 120000 veterans according to the Indy Star
New Indianapolis YMCA to Offer Dedicated Veteran Services
Nov 22, 2016
Recruits may request to retake the Occupational Physical Assessment Test OPAT if they fail Multiple unsuccessful attempts may result in a military occupational specialty MOS renegotiation and a subsequent difficulty downgrade in the test Photo by Thinkstock
Army Emphasizes Strength, Aerobics in New Physical Assessment Test
Jan 13, 2017
Supporters liken the PHIT Act39s physical activityrelated financial incentives to those used to encourage home ownership retirement savings and college education Photo by Thinkstock
PHIT Act Re-introduced to Congress, Would Cut Taxes on Fitness Purchases
Mar 22, 2017