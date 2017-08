In a study of 717,000 men and women in 111 countries, Stanford University researchers used smartphone data to uncover the nuances of "activity inequality" gaps.

In an attempt to curb the global physical inactivity crisis, researchers at Standford University used smartphone-logged step data to analyze the activity habits of 717,000 men and women from 111 countries over a three-month period. In the following gallery, we share five key findings from their report.