Equinox to Add Two Clubs in London

Equinox, New York City, plans to expand from one club in England to three by adding two new locations in the London area, the company announced Monday.

Equinox opened its Equinox Kensington club in West London in 2012. The two new locations, in St. James's and Shoreditch, are subject to planning permission are slated to launch late 2017 and 2019 respectively.

"With the sustained success of our Kensington club, the time is right to strategically grow the Equinox portfolio throughout Central London," Jefffrey Weinhaus, Equinox chief development officer, said in the announcement from the company. "After studying this market extensively, we have plans to focus our efforts on the many distinct 'villages' that make up this amazing city."

The opening of the St. James's and Shoreditch clubs are part of Equinox's plans for continued expansion throughout London in the coming years.

"St. James's and Shoreditch represent two unique communities in our city, each, like Equinox, grounded in substance but elevated in style," said Gentry Long, managing director of operations in the United Kingdom. "Knowing that there is significant demand for the Equinox lifestyle in London, we feel confident that our offerings will further enhance the culture of these already vibrant neighborhoods."

The concept for the proposed club at 12 St. James's Street is an intimate addition to the company's portfolio and will distinguish itself from other clubs in the market with additional luxury amenities and a capped membership structure.

Award-winning designer Joyce Wang will design the club's interior, while architecture firm Woods Bagot will build out plans to preserve original details of the historic building.

The destination club will also offer Equinox's Tier X health coaching, Pilates, personal training, a boutique spa, lounge café with curated nutrition as well as locker rooms with steam rooms, sauna and amenities, including laundry services for members.

The Shoreditch location will be a full-service club situated at The Stage, a luxury living, office, retail and leisure space set within new and historic buildings. Amenities will include group fitness studios, yoga, Pilates, a spa, a café, lounge areas and a cycling studio equipped for The Pursuit by Equinox, an award-winning, immersive cycling class.

Equinox, which operates 83 clubs, ranked No. 5 on this year's Club Industry Top 100 Clubs list with an estimated revenue of $1.07 billion.