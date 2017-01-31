Menu
Renovations at the Sprint fitness center included new paint and furnishings for the yoga studio. (Photo courtesy Sprint Corp.)

Sprint Corp. Fitness Center Renovation Revealed at Grand Re-opening

The open house at the renovated Sprint Corp. fitness center showed off a refresh and redefinition of the 18-year-old facility and resulted in 50 new members in one day.

Sprint Corp. and Corporate Fitness Works hosted a grand re-opening on Jan. 25 of the fitness center at the telecommunications company's headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas.

About 1,700 Sprint employees and contractors attended the four-hour open house, according to Dr. Matthew Parrott, senior director of research and development for Corporate Fitness Works, which manages the 77,000-square-foot facility for Sprint. That equates to 24.3 percent of the more than 5,000 Sprint employees and 2,000 contractors in the 12 buildings on the campus occupied by Sprint. The day pulled in 50 new memberships to add to the facility's existing 1,540 members.

To move people through the renovated facility, which was built in 1999 when the Sprint campus opened, Parrott and his team set up 11 stations throughout the fitness center with demonstrations and 15-minute classes, including small group training, cycling and yoga. Employees earned stamps on a card when they visited each station. Those who secured stamps for at least six of the 11 stations were eligible for prizes, which included T-shirts, free personal training and even a free year-long membership to the fitness center.

The renovation took about six weeks, a quick timeline that was achievable partly because no walls were removed or constructed, Parrott said. Instead, the renovation involved painting, moving equipment, replacing flooring, adding furniture, changing lighting and redefining spaces.  

"It was a facility in need of a facelift," Parrott said. "It had seen a ton of use the past 20 years, and it just needed to be refreshed."

Corporate Fitness Works installed $150,000 worth of new leased equipment and plan to refresh equipment about every five years, Parrott said.

First floor exercise space that previously housed mostly stationary weight machines, now houses a functional training zone with a Life Fitness Synrgy unit, a Matrix Connexus unit and an area in the back corner for boxing equipment.

Parrott's team moved Strive strength equipment from an enclosed area into an area on the third level that is optimized for strength training. The group cycling studio moved from an open space to a former storage room.

Prior to the renovations, the lobby had been an open, carpeted area for stretching, but with the renovation, the area got new synthetic wood flooring, furniture, lighting and new wall colors to make it a more inviting area for lounging or informal group meetings, Parrott said.

Other additions included a room for on-demand fitness and a gaming room for all Sprint employees and contractors, regardless of membership to the fitness center. The facility also switched from a prioprietary software system to Jonas software and introduced a MYFitCODE, which offers members workout recommendations based on previous equipment use and shares videos of exercises.  

The relationship between Sprint and health club management company Corporate Fitness Works goes back to 1985 when Sprint (then known as GTE Telenet) was the first corporate client of Corporate Fitness Works. At that time GTE Telenet was headquartered in Reston, Virginia.  

