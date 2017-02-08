World Gym Will Open 30 New Gyms Internationally by Q2

World Gym International, Los Angeles, capped off 2016 by securing deals to open 30 new health clubs by summer, the company announced Monday.

The new clubs—some of which have already opened—are located in Australia (8), Brazil (1), Canada (3), Egypt (3), Mexico (3) Taiwan (7) the United Kingdom (1) and the United States (5). The stateside clubs are Healdsburg, California; Ukiah, California; Nashville, Tennessee; Friendswood, Texas; and San Antonio.

Additional clubs in China also are planned and will be operated by John Caraccio and Michael Sanciprian of World Gym Taiwan.

“2016 was an incredible year for the World Gym family,” World Gym Director Marcus Cammilleri said in a public statement. “With new agreements for gyms in eight countries, on six continents, we are proud to be the fastest growing full-service global gym brand for several years now.”

Cammilleri attributed the growth of World Gym’s franchising program to its international team’s marketing and sales efforts, as well as a robust peer network of 210 club owners across the globe.

Last year, the company announced its intention to expand to 220 locations in Europe by 2020. World Gym currently operates more than 200 franchised locations in 20 countries.

In September, World Gym owner Joyce J. Cammilleri died and left her company shares to sons Guy, Marcus and Leo. That same month, the World Gym's annual World Gym International Convention was held in Las Vegas where more than 200 attendees celebrated the brand’s 40th anniversary.