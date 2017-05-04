Menu
Globally, World Gym has opened 32 clubs through the first three quarters of 2016. (Photo courtesy World Gym.)

World Gym Adds 13 Clubs in Q3, Honors Late Owner

World Gym continues to increase the number of clubs in its markets in Australia, Egypt and Taiwan, with plans to focus on club openings across Mexico and Europe through 2020.

World Gym International, Los Angeles, opened 13 clubs in four countries in the third quarter of 2016, the company announced last Thursday.

Since July, the company opened or closed deals for eight clubs in Taiwan, two clubs in both Australia and Egypt, and one location in the United States. This comes after World Gym opened eight clubs in the first quarter and 11 in the second quarter.

“Australia, Egypt, Taiwan and the United States all continue to be strong growth markets for us, and we look forward to the addition of even more gyms in Europe and Mexico,” Managing Director Guy Cammilleri said in a statement.

In a statement issued in April, company executives said they planned to expand to 200 locations in Europe by 2020. World Gym currently has more than 220 franchised locations across 20 countries and territories.

On Sept. 10, World Gym owner Joyce J. Cammilleri died, one day before the company’s annual World Gym International Convention in Las Vegas (Sept. 11-14). Joyce’s sons—Guy, Marcus and Leo—inherited her shares and continue to oversee the company, according to an announcement emailed in October to World Gym franchisees.

“She was a great person, and we miss her dearly,” Guy said in the announcement.

A moment of silence was held for Joyce during the convention’s opening session, and “her presence was felt and referenced throughout the convention,” according to a company statement provided to Club Industry. The Cammilleri brothers were unable to attend the convention, but Guy addressed the 200-plus attendees by video chat at the opening session as well as the awards banquet.

This year's convention capped off a year-long 40th anniversary celebration for World Gym, which was established in 1976 by Gold's Gym founder Joe Gold.

“Every year, we think it is important to bring our franchisees, corporate team, vendors and partners together to find new ways to make our businesses stronger," Guy said in a statement. “The World Gym Convention feels like a family gathering where we all support each other and help our franchisees achieve success.”

Joyce and her family acquired World Gym in late 2008. Their background is in private investment projects, in addition to co-owning JOICO International, a salon hair care brand that was sold to Shiseido Cosmetics in 2001.

Joyce’s memorial was held Oct. 15 at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California.

