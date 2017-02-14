Viral Fitness News: Veteran Saves Collapsed Friend; LA Fitness Patron Strips Naked; Club Vandalism

An Air Force staff sergeant saved his friend's life at a Satellite Beach, Florida, health club after administering an automated external defibrillator (AED) and manual chest compressions, according to officials with the 45th Space Wing. Stafford Hampton II was in the middle of his morning workout at an unnamed facility on Jan. 26 when his friend, Ted Scone, collapsed. Hampton applied the AED between 15 to 30 times, but its battery was reportedly low. Scone was still unable to breathe, so Hampton performed manual chest compressions—a skill he learned as part of his Air Force Self-Aid Buddy Care training—until Scone's condition normalized. Scone later recovered in a local hospital. Hampton is a Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman in the 45th Space Wing based out of nearby Patrick Air Force Base.

A woman stripped naked during an argument that was caught on video inside an LA Fitness club in Southfield, Michigan, according to the Daily Star. In the explicit Jan. 25 video, the unidentified woman removes her clothing while pacing around the facility and loudly claiming she was confronted by another patron in the locker room. Employees unsuccessfully attempted to intervene before the clip ended.

A wild deer smashed through a front window of Quik Fit, Greenbrier, Tennessee, according to WBRC. Surveillance video footage shows the animal galloping through the fitness center until it becomes stuck inside the women's restroom. Wildlife officials were able to safely free and release the deer back into the wild. "I guess the deer was excited about our big Two-For-One special coming up in February," Quik Fit owner Eric Lee Beddingfield told Smokey Barn News.

A recently fired employee of National Fitness Center, Maryville, Tennessee, went on a “drunken rampage” inside the health club that caused $3,200 in damage, The Daily Times reported. The 27-year-old former employee entered the facility the evening of Jan. 24 and allegedly punched a hole in a wall, urinated inside a beverage cooler, tore down a mounted air-conditioning unit and overturned several display stands. Maryville Police were notified of the situation, the Times said. The employee had been reportedly fired for violating unspecified club policies.

