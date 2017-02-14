Menu
A woman was captured on video stripping out of her clothes and loudly arguing with employees inside an LA Fitness facility in Southfield Michigan on Jan 25 Photo by Pamela Kufahl

A woman was captured on video stripping out of her clothes and loudly arguing with employees inside an LA Fitness facility in Southfield, Michigan, on Jan. 25. (Photo by Pamela Kufahl.)

News>Commercial Clubs

Viral Fitness News: Veteran Saves Collapsed Friend; LA Fitness Patron Strips Naked; Club Vandalism

An Air Force staff sergeant resuscitated his incapacitated friend at a Florida health club, while a patron and former employee cause ruckuses at an LA Fitness in Michigan and a Quik Fit in Tennessee, respectively.

An Air Force staff sergeant saved his friend's life at a Satellite Beach, Florida, health club after administering an automated external defibrillator (AED) and manual chest compressions, according to officials with the 45th Space Wing. Stafford Hampton II was in the middle of his morning workout at an unnamed facility on Jan. 26 when his friend, Ted Scone, collapsed. Hampton applied the AED between 15 to 30 times, but its battery was reportedly low. Scone was still unable to breathe, so Hampton performed manual chest compressions—a skill he learned as part of his Air Force Self-Aid Buddy Care training—until Scone's condition normalized. Scone later recovered in a local hospital. Hampton is a Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman in the 45th Space Wing based out of nearby Patrick Air Force Base.

A woman stripped naked during an argument that was caught on video inside an LA Fitness club in Southfield, Michigan, according to the Daily Star. In the explicit Jan. 25 video, the unidentified woman removes her clothing while pacing around the facility and loudly claiming she was confronted by another patron in the locker room. Employees unsuccessfully attempted to intervene before the clip ended.

wild deer smashed through a front window of Quik Fit, Greenbrier, Tennessee, according to WBRC. Surveillance video footage shows the animal galloping through the fitness center until it becomes stuck inside the women's restroom. Wildlife officials were able to safely free and release the deer back into the wild. "I guess the deer was excited about our big Two-For-One special coming up in February," Quik Fit owner Eric Lee Beddingfield told Smokey Barn News.

A recently fired employee of National Fitness Center, Maryville, Tennessee, went on a “drunken rampage” inside the health club that caused $3,200 in damage, The Daily Times reported. The 27-year-old former employee entered the facility the evening of Jan. 24 and allegedly punched a hole in a wall, urinated inside a beverage cooler, tore down a mounted air-conditioning unit and overturned several display stands. Maryville Police were notified of the situation, the Times said. The employee had been reportedly fired for violating unspecified club policies.

Club Industry's Viral Fitness News highlights recent popular stories about the fitness industry circulating on social media. Do you have news to share with us? Send your news, tips or story ideas to [email protected]. You can also connect with us on Facebook, on Twitter @clubindustry and on LinkedIn.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
A man39s efforts to solve billing issues related to his canceled New York Sports Clubs membership was recently profiled by NJcom Photo by Stuart Goldman
Viral Fitness News: New York Sports Clubs Billing Spat, Misleading Advertisement, Pokémon Go Workout
Jul 26, 2016
Pop singer Chris Brown and his friends were asked to leave a New York City Life Time Fitness club for allegedly using vulgarity and playing loud music Photo by Getty
Viral Fitness News: Life Time Bans Chris Brown, Flo Rida Visits Gold's Gym, Equinox's Bold Campaign
Jan 10, 2017
In a Facebook post quotBlackishquot actress Jenifer Lewis claims an LA Fitness employeemdashwho she says was her former romantic partnermdashldquoconnedrdquo her into investing money in his business ventures Photo by Getty
Viral Fitness News: 'Black-ish' Star Sues LA Fitness; SoulCycle Client Dies from Meningitis; Yoga Trends
Jan 24, 2017
Norm Cates is a former health club owner cofounder of IHRSA and an advocate for the health club industry through his work publishing the monthly tabloid Club Insider Photo courtesy Club Insider
Norm Cates to Receive Club Industry's 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award
Apr 17, 2017