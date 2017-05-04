Retro Fitness to Expand in Florida with 30 New Clubs, Second Headquarters

Retro Fitness, Colts Neck, New Jersey, is growing its Florida footprint, with plans to open a second corporate headquarters and 30 additional franchised health clubs in the state during the next three years.

The low-priced fitness franchise’s newest clubs will be concentrated in the growing markets of Orlando, Jacksonville, Southwest Florida (Naples and Fort Myers) and Southeast Florida (Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach), according to a Dec. 2 press release. Its new headquarters is already under construction in Apopka, approximately 20 miles outside of Orlando.

CEO and founder Eric Casaburi and several other company executives have relocated to the Orlando area, the company confirmed.

The company is seeking franchisees to help with the expansion.

“We know there’s a void in Florida, and we’re looking to fill it,” Casaburi said in the release. “We plan on expanding each of these markets until we have a Retro Fitness location within every 3 to 5 miles in populated areas – similar to our footprint in the New York City Metro area and New Jersey where we have more than 100 gyms. We’re serious about shaking up the fitness landscape in Florida and really building up our brand.”

The six franchised clubs already operating in Florida showcase Retro Fitness' latest design and offerings. Namely, they are serving as pilot locations for the franchise's New Exercise Order (NEO) training program. This new initiative aims to boost club retention with low-priced boutique-like offerings, such as team conditioning, one-on-one workouts and small group strength training. The program uses MYZONE technology to measure clients’ progress, according to the release.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard has helped anchor Retro Fitness' statewide expansion, opening the franchise's first Jacksonville club in 2014. Garrard has since opened a second club in the area and plans to develop three more by 2021, according to the release.

Since its founding in 2004, Retro Fitness has grown to 150 locations across 16 states, with plans to expand by 100 additional clubs by 2018. The franchise ranked No. 66 on Club Industry’s Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016, one position ahead of its 2015 ranking, with estimated revenue of $12.25 million in corporate revenue and franchisee fees.