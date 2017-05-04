Property Briefs: Wellness Center Closes, YMCA Partners with College, University Opens Rec Center

Club Industry's property briefs features recent notable openings, real estate transactions and renovations in the health club industry. Do you have news to share with us? Send your news, tips or story ideas to [email protected]. You can also connect with us on Facebook, on Twitter @clubindustry and on LinkedIn.

Orlando Health, a healthcare organization, will close its Healthy U Fitness Center in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 30, according to a report by The Orlando Sentinel. In a recent letter to fitness center members, the hospital system disclosed that structural integrity issues prompted the aging facility’s closure. There are no plans to rebuild Heathy U.

A Cross-Training and Group Fitness Center recently opened at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania. The 800-square-foot space, which had been a racquetball court until a $50,000 conversion, supports individual and group cross-training for students and, for a fee, the public, according to PSU.edu.

The YMCA Program Center, which is a partnership between Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA and Sauk Valley Community College, is set to open Nov. 1 at the community college in Dixon, Illinois, according to SaukValley.com. The 3,400-square-foot center is expected to operate 70 hours a week and to be open to students and current YMCA members. It also will house the college’s Adult Education Department.

The Sallisaw Family Fitness Center will move into a revamped 24-hour facility in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, this October, according to the Sequoyah County Times. The new facility, located down the street from the current one, will offer the same programming in a more ergonomic space, said owner Matt Francis. Francis has plans to eventually add an indoor pool, obstacle course and batting cages to the facility.

A new Fitness and Recreation Center opened on the University of Tampa’s campus earlier this month. The two-story, 40-000-square-foot facility—made possible through individual donations—exclusively serves the university community, with six group exercise rooms, an indoor cycling room and nutrition and wellness programming. A planned future expansion will grow the facility by an additional 20,000 square feet, according to UT.edu.

The Lee County YMCA of Sanford, North Carolina, is seeking to purchase the nearby Sanford Nautilus & Racquetball Club, which would expand its offerings to include racquetball, swimming and aqua aerobics. The sale is expected to go through this month, Zac West, Lee County YMCA executive director, told The Sanford Herald; however, a construction timeline is not yet in place.