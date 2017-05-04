Property Briefs: University Opens $52 Million Rec Center, Colts Owner Donates to Local YMCA

Club Industry's property briefs features recent notable openings, real estate transactions and renovations in the health club industry. Do you have news to share with us? Send your news, tips or story ideas to [email protected]. You can also connect with us on Facebook, on Twitter @clubindustry and on LinkedIn.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his family made an unspecified multi-million-dollar donation on Sept. 13 to the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, according to a report by IndyStar.com. The donation furthers the local Y's longtime goal of developing three new facilities—CityWay, Avondale Meadows and Pike—though construction timetables are not yet in place. As a result of the donation, the Downtown YMCA at CityWay also has been renamed the Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay.

Worcester State University unveiled its new $52.6 million fitness center on Sept. 13, according to a Telegram.com report. The 101,000-square-foot facility was paid through private donations and public funding and features a gym, workout rooms and indoor track. Sections of the facility are open to the public on weekday mornings.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital of Valencia, California, unveiled its Henry Mayo Fitness and Health center on Sept. 1, according to a KHTS report, replacing the Spectrum Health Club. The new 53,515-square-foot facility was part of a $5 million hospital redevelopment project and will feature an outdoor pool, basketball and volleyball court and designated physical therapy area.

The Babe Weiller Branch of the Sarasota, Florida, YMCA will close on Oct. 7 and consolidate with the recently renovated Frank G. Berlin Sr. Branch, according to a press release on the Y’s website. Declining membership and rising rental costs were cited as primary reasons for the consolidation. Many of Babe Weiller’s longstanding group classes will be incorporated into the Berlin branch schedule.

The Palos Heights Fitness Center of Palos Heights, Illinois, opened Sept. 6 according to the center’s Facebook page. The new 25,000-square-foot space, situated within the Palos Heights Recreation Center, features six treadmills, six ellipticals, two Adaptive Motion Trainers and free weights. A new walking track is free for local resident use. A yearly membership to the center is $100, or daily rates range from $5 to $10.

The Siouxland Center for Active Generations of Sioux City, Iowa, unveiled its renovated fitness center Sept. 12, according to the Sioux City Journal. A local Missouri River Historical Development grant allowed the space to be expanded by 75 square feet, and the local Lions Club donated new equipment, including stationary bicycles and weight machines.