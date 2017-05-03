Property Briefs: Life Time Rebuilds in California; 24 Hour Anchors Florida Development; BWI Gets Gym

Life Time Fitness is planning to demolish the former Rancho San Clemente Tennis & Fitness Club in San Clemente, California, and build a 44,000-square-foot health club, according to the San Clemente Times. Life Time’s final building proposal must pass through San Clemente’s Design Review Subcommittee. If it does, officials tied to the project expect the new facility could be open to the public by the end of the year. As requested, Life Time’s latest proposal conforms to San Clemente’s Spanish Colonial Revival aesthetic, the Times reported. The plan also proposes demolishing six of the site's 19 existing tennis courts, as well as constructing a new pool.

A new 24 Hour Fitness opened Feb. 4 at Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s latest multi-tenant property in Winter Park, Florida, The Grove at Winter Park, according to Yahoo Finance. The health club holds a 15-year lease on 40,000-square-feet of the property.

ROAM Fitness opened Jan. 31 inside the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to an ABC 2 report. The facility can accommodate 21 people, with a storage wall for securing luggage and private showers. Access passes are priced at $40 per day, $175 per month and $600 per year. Through March, the company is running a celebratory promotion with discounted passes at $25 per day, $150 per month and $500 per year. The facility is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The Courier reported that ROAM plans to open gyms inside 20 more airports by 2020.

Gold's Gym recently expanded its Winter Haven, Florida, club by 5,000 square feet, while its North Lakeland site grew more than 10,000 square feet, according to a company press release. The extra space allows each facility to feature heart rate monitoring technology, CrossFit workout areas, new strength and cardio equipment, an indoor football turf and larger group classrooms.

Within 60 days, Jackson Healthcare, Alpharetta, Georgia, is planning to break ground on a 300,000-square-foot Italian Renaissance campus, according to a press release on the health group's website. The $100 million expansion project will include a 39,000-square-foot fitness center shaped in the image of the Roman Colosseum. It will feature a “state-of-the-art gym” and an indoor swimming pool. The overall project will accommodate 104,000 new employees, along with a 1,385-spot parking deck.

The fitness center and water park at the Monon Community Center, Carmel, Indiana, are undergoing a $1.86 million facelift, the Indy Star reported. The fitness center will nearly double in size when the project is finished at the end of the year. It will also house $220,000 in new cardio equipment. The water park’s main addition will be a large, enclosed water slide that should be completed by spring.

After a decade of planning, the $36 million Apex Centre project will open in McKinney, Texas, on March 1, according to DallasNews.com. The 80,000-square-foot aquatics facility will feature four pools, basketball courts, a running track and strength-training equipment.

The Cherry Creek Athletic Club, Denver, Colorado, has completed a $7 million facility renovation, according to the Colorado Real Estate Journal. New amenities include a hot yoga studio, cardio and strength-training areas with mountain views, an elevated running track and a designated space for high-intensity training.