Property Briefs: Healthtrax Opens Renovated Space, Dallas YMCA Re-Opens, Omaha YMCA to Expand

Healthtrax Fitness & Wellness unveiled its renovated Newington, Connecticut, fitness center at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 26, according to a press release provided by the company. The expanded 28,000-square-foot East Cedar Street facility offers enhanced strength and cardio training equipment, TRX Suspension Training and an InBody 570 Body Composition Analyzer, in addition to a range of one-on-one training sessions and group classes.

The Moody Family YMCA replaced the Park Cities YMCA of Dallas on Sept. 28, according to DMagazine.com. The $28 million, 58,000-square-foot facility is operating out of the same Preston Road location, but features new indoor pools, fitness equipment and gathering spaces. The building also offers an underground parking garage that adds 300 spaces.

The YMCA of Greater Omaha is planning to open the Charles E. Lakin YMCA at Frank Street and East Kanesville Boulevard in fall 2017, according to Omaha.com. The $16 million, 73,000-square-foot facility will feature sports courts, lap pools, an indoor track and an outdoor water garden. A partnership with CHI Health and Mercy Hospital will also bolster the facility’s wellness programs, specifically aimed at combating diabetes, arthritis, obesity and cancer.

A new health and wellness center is slated to break ground at Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Michigan, in spring 2018, according to heraldpalladium.com. University officials have raised $15.5 million toward the $17.5 million facility, which they say will be open by fall 2019. It will feature a swimming pool, basketball courts, several exercise rooms and an educational space.

The University of Kentucky will open its new student center in January 2018. The facility will include a new recreation center inside the school's renovated alumni gym, according to Construction Equipment Guide. The center will feature cardio and strength training areas, as well as group fitness rooms, lockers rooms and lounges. The student center expansion will cost $200 million and grow the total space to 365,000 square feet.

Mountainside Fitness will open Mountainside Fitness Queen Creek—its 13th location—in Queen Creek, Arizona, on Oct. 22, according to QueenCreekIndependent.com. Through a special promotion, the new South Ellsworth Loop Road club will offer free first-month memberships to new guests, as well as two months of free childcare.

On Sept. 24, Sport Club AV abruptly closed its Lancaster, California, gym without notifying employees or members, according to a TWCnews.com report. Owners Ten Twenty Tenth Street LLC reportedly filed for bankruptcy in August.

Workout Anytime recently signed leases for two additional 24-hour gyms on East Market Street in Logansport, Indiana, and North Main Street in Nicholasville, Kentucky.