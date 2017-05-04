Property Briefs: Bryan Glazer JCC to Open in Tampa, LA Fitness Signature Club Unveiled in Memphis

Club Industry's property briefs features recent notable openings, real estate transactions and renovations in the health club industry. Do you have news to share with us? Send your news, tips or story ideas to [email protected]. You can also connect with us on Facebook, on Twitter @clubindustry and on LinkedIn.

After four years of development, the Bryan Glazer Family JCC will soft-open in South Tampa on Dec. 1, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal. The $30 million, 100,000-square-foot project will formally culminate with a ribbon-cutting Dec. 8. Its amenities include fitness, aquatic and event spaces. The center will employ as many as 150 people. It is named after $4 million donor Bryan Glazer, the co-chairman of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LA Fitness' new Signature club in Memphis held its grand opening Nov. 12, according to a release issued by the company. The 45,000-square-foot club—a renovated 24 Hour Fitness space on Ridgeway Road—underwent a $5.7 million renovation, including new piping, duct work, and interior and exterior walls. New amenities include an aerobics studio, indoor cycling studio, strength and cardio equipment, and an indoor lap pool.

Due to increased demand, the ACAC Fitness & Wellness Center, West Goshen, Pennsylvania, recently expanded with a new Mind Body Suite, according to DailyLocal.com. The $800,000 project added a 1,400-square-foot heated yoga studio and a 1,100-square-foot mind body studio, Pilates studio and a private yoga lounge.

Beacon Health System opened its second medical fitness center in Mishawaka, Indiana, on Nov. 10, according to a report by abc57.com. The 67,000-square-foot, $15 million facility offers a fitness center, indoor track, therapy pool and lap pool.

Gothenburg Health, Gothenburg Nebraska, will break ground on a YMCA in February 2017, according to a report by nptelegraph.com. The $4.95 million project is part of the hospital’s greater renovation efforts and will offer a regulation-size gymnasium, two four-lane swimming pools, an indoor walking track, strength and cardio equipment and a physical therapy space.

The Whitaker Family YMCA at Hamburg Place opened Oct. 31 in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. The 68,000-square-foot center features an outdoor splash park, indoor water slide, a full-size basketball court, Pilates studio and juice bar.

Obstacle-course-based Kinetic Heights fitness center opened in Charlotte Nov. 11, with a grand-opening celebration Nov. 12. The 22,000-square-foot facility offers rope courses, a bouldering wall and an obstacle training course. Kinetic Heights was founded by Steve Gruendel and Wilbur Long and cost approximately $1 million, according to The Charlotte Business Journal.

By 2017, Freestone Climbing Center, Missoula, Montana, will move into a new space, doubling the size of its current facility. Owner Walter Hailes told the Missoulian that he is renovating a vacant warehouse on the city's west side to support 50-foot-high rope-climbing walls, 35,000 square feet of bouldering surfaces and a dedicated CrossFit area.

Star Fitness Center in the Thomas P. Saxton Medical Pavilion, Edwardsville, Pennsylvania will close on Dec. 1 due to low utilization, according to a report by The Citizens’ Voice. Approximately 200 community members have signed a petition against the closing.

Workout Anytime held a grand opening on Nov. 12 for its latest location in Miamisburg, Ohio, according to the Dayton Daily News. Community members were allowed to use the facility for free from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13.