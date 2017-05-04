Menu
The Orangetheory Fitness location in the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea sustained damage when a bomb detonated across the street from it Saturday night injuring 29 people. (Photo by Getty.)

Orangetheory Fitness Chelsea Location Affected by Bombing

The Orangetheory Fitness gym in the New York City neighborhood of Chelsea sustained damage when a bomb detonated across the street from it Saturday night injuring 29 people. 

The gym's workout and lobby areas escaped damage, but the building's glass was shattered from the ground level to the seventh floor, according to a post published Sunday on the gym's Facebook page. Classes at the location were canceled on Sunday and Monday.

The gym's workout and lobby areas escaped damage, but the building’s glass was shattered from the ground level to the seventh floor, according to a post published Sunday on the gym's Facebook page. Classes at the location were canceled on Sunday and Monday.

The gym (located at 124 W. 23rd St.) released surveillance video footage that captured the 8:40 p.m. explosion. From one angle, people are seen scrambling up the debris-littered sidewalk after a sudden white-and-red flash. Video from an interior angle shows the gym’s glass doors splintering at the moment of the explosion while debris flutters in the air.

 “[T]he FBI told us they are still conducting their investigation and 23rd street is still not open to the general public,” an Orangetheory representative said in a Monday morning post. “Once they end their investigation and we make sure the area is safe and the building is secure (glass windows, doors, etc), we’ll be able to resume classes.”

In the same post, the Orangetheory representative said gym staff will work with members individually to reschedule all canceled sessions.

The suspect in the bombing, Ahmad Khan Rahami, was captured Monday morning in Linden, New Jersey, after a shootout with police, according to CNN.com. Police have also tied Rahami to a non-detonated pressure-cooker bomb, also recovered in Manhattan, as well as a backpack full of pipe bombs found in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

