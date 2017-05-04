Life Time Makes Massachusetts the Site for Its Second Premier-Level Club

Life Time Fitness, Chanhassen, Minnesota, announced it will soon open a new Diamond Premier-level club just outside of Boston in the village of Chestnut Hill.

Life Time Athletic Chestnut Hill is slated to open in spring 2017, according to a company press release. The 129,000-square-foot club will be Life Time’s third location in Massachusetts and its second Diamond-level facility in the United States. The designation denotes Life Time’s highest level of client service and allows members full access to other Life Time Athletic and Life Time Fitness clubs in the country. Further membership perks include social events and travel opportunities.

The new Chestnut Hill club will house LT Medical, an exclusive chiropractor and physical therapy care program. Additional amenities include the Life Spa and three-meal Life Cafe; a 26,000-square-foot function- and team-training area; dedicated studios for barre, cycling, yoga, Pilates and group fitness; and an education and exercise program for children up to 11 years old called Kids Academy.

Kids Academy will offer a “spectrum of activities focused on mind and body, arts and culture, fitness and agility, and life skills,” according to the release. Programming will be available to children as young as three months.

The new club will be located at the Life Time Center—a health, wellness and nutrition complex—at 300 Boylston Street in Newton. The company has a preview center open at 335 Boylston Street where potential members can get a virtual tour of the new facility and discuss membership options.

Life Time Fitness ranked No. 3 on Club Industry’s Top 100 Health Clubs if 2016, just behind 24 Hour Fitness and LA Fitness. Club Industry estimated Life Time's 2015 revenue at $1.354 billion.