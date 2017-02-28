Menu
Last year's IHRSA event in Orlando drew 10,700 fitness industry professionals and more than 415 exhibitors, according to IHRSA. (Photo courtesy IHRSA.)

Last year’s IHRSA event in Orlando drew 10,700 fitness industry professionals and more than 415 exhibitors, according to IHRSA. (Photo courtesy IHRSA.)

IHRSA Returns to Los Angeles for Next Week's Annual Event

This year's IHRSA convention (March 8-11) moves back to the West Coast and features keynote presentations from FutureSight Labs founder Seth Mattison, Johnny Cupcakes founder Johnny Earle and author Martin Lindstrom.

The 36th annual International Convention and Trade Show of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) takes place March 8-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

March 8 kicks off with the Making Connections Orientation (7:30 a.m.). From there, a full day of conference programming follows, including a keynote presentation from FutureSight Labs founder Seth Mattison (10:30 a.m.) and the 8th annual Women’s Leadership Summit (1 p.m.). The first day closes with the Opening Welcome Reception at 7:30 p.m.

Exercise classes (6:30 a.m.) and the The Fast Track Continental Breakfast (7 a.m.) jumpstart March 9, the latter of which features three 20-minute presentations. (Both events will repeat on March 10.) Other morning highlights include a keynote presentation from author Martin Lindstrom (8:30 a.m.) and the opening of the trade show floor (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

March 10 features another keynote from Johnny Cupcakes founder Johnny Earle (8:30 a.m.) and continued trade show activity (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Notably, Friday closes with the 12th annual Bash for Augie’s Quest. The initiative, established by industry mogul Augie Nieto, seeks to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). (Nieto was diagnosed with the disease in 2005.) Last year’s bash raised more than $1.4 million in research funds.

March 11 will feature the final keynote presentation from Zady co-founder Soraya Darabi (11:30 a.m.).

A full list of IHRSA session descriptions can be reviewed here, and registration information is available here.

Last year’s event in Orlando drew 10,700 fitness industry professionals and more than 415 exhibitors, according to IHRSA. 

