Gold’s Gym Expands by 66 Clubs in 2016, Wins Second J.D. Power Award

Gold’s Gym International, Dallas, announced Tuesday it will cap off 2016 with a total of 66 newly opened clubs across North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company also earned top customer-satisfaction honors from J.D. Power and Associates for the second consecutive year.

By the end of December, Gold’s Gym will open 47 of those 66 locations, according to a statement provided to Club Industry. This year marked expansions into new countries such as Japan, Egypt, India, Australia and Saudi Arabia. In 2017, the company will focus on an “aggressive” expansion in Germany, Africa and South Korea.

“2016 was a banner year for Gold’s Gym as we continued to focus on expansion, innovation and delivering a one-of-a-kind member experience,” company CEO Brandon Bean said in the statement. “In addition to building state-of-the art facilities around the globe, we’re helping more people than ever reach their potential through fitness. Whether it’s through exclusive member guidance programs like Gold's Path or our boutique-style Gold's Studio offerings, we’re combining service, technology and community to deliver the best fitness experience in the business.”

In June, Gold’s Gym again topped the J.D. Power 2016 Health and Fitness Center Satisfaction Report, beating out Planet Fitness, Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness with a score of 878 out of 1,000, a 43-point improvement over the its 2015 score. The company “perform[ed] particularly well in the equipment condition, safety and cleanliness factors,” according to the report.

The company also launched its Gold's Studio program this year. The company has 38 locations with Gold's Studios, which offer boutique-style training classes. Through 2018, the company will invest $8 million in developing additional Gold's Studios and will incorporate the program at all new locations, according to the statement.

Gold’s Gym continues to seek franchisees with “business experience, a minimum of $400,000 in liquid assets and a net worth of $1 million,” the statement said.

Gold’s Gym was founded by Joe Gold in 1965 in Venice, California, and now claims 720 health clubs across 38 states and 23 countries.