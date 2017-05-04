Menu
In 2017 Gold39s Gym will focus on an ldquoaggressiverdquo expansion in Germany Africa and South Korea Photo courtesy Gold39s Gym

In 2017, Gold's Gym will focus on an “aggressive” expansion in Germany, Africa and South Korea. (Photo courtesy Gold's Gym.)

News>Commercial Clubs

Gold’s Gym Expands by 66 Clubs in 2016, Wins Second J.D. Power Award

Gold’s Gym will open 47 additional locations globally by the end of 2016, a year that marked expansions into new markets in Japan, Egypt, India, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Gold’s Gym International, Dallas, announced Tuesday it will cap off 2016 with a total of 66 newly opened clubs across North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company also earned top customer-satisfaction honors from J.D. Power and Associates for the second consecutive year.

By the end of December, Gold’s Gym will open 47 of those 66 locations, according to a statement provided to Club Industry. This year marked expansions into new countries such as Japan, Egypt, India, Australia and Saudi Arabia. In 2017, the company will focus on an “aggressive” expansion in Germany, Africa and South Korea.

“2016 was a banner year for Gold’s Gym as we continued to focus on expansion, innovation and delivering a one-of-a-kind member experience,” company CEO Brandon Bean said in the statement. “In addition to building state-of-the art facilities around the globe, we’re helping more people than ever reach their potential through fitness. Whether it’s through exclusive member guidance programs like Gold's Path or our boutique-style Gold's Studio offerings, we’re combining service, technology and community to deliver the best fitness experience in the business.”

In June, Gold’s Gym again topped the J.D. Power 2016 Health and Fitness Center Satisfaction Report, beating out Planet Fitness, Equinox and 24 Hour Fitness with a score of 878 out of 1,000, a 43-point improvement over the its 2015 score. The company “perform[ed] particularly well in the equipment condition, safety and cleanliness factors,” according to the report.

The company also launched its Gold's Studio program this year. The company has 38 locations with Gold's Studios, which offer boutique-style training classes. Through 2018, the company will invest $8 million in developing additional Gold's Studios and will incorporate the program at all new locations, according to the statement.

Gold’s Gym continues to seek franchisees with “business experience, a minimum of $400,000 in liquid assets and a net worth of $1 million,” the statement said.

Gold’s Gym was founded by Joe Gold in 1965 in Venice, California, and now claims 720 health clubs across 38 states and 23 countries.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Former Gold's Gym President Joins Newly Purchased Texas Family Fitness
Aug 17, 2016
Gold39s Gym International is working to resolve payroll issues for its corporate employees Photo courtesy Gold39s Gym International
Gold's Gym Resolving Payroll Problem
Aug 30, 2016
Sparrow Michigan Athletic Club
Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016 Photo Gallery
Aug 08, 2016
Plaintiffs in this case first alleged in December 2013 that Goldrsquos Texas Holdings Group a franchisee group of Gold39s Gym International misclassified personal trainers as exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 This photo is not of one of the Gold39s Texas locations Photo courtesy of Gold39s Gym International
Gold’s Gym Franchisee Settles Overtime Wages Case for $625,000
Dec 06, 2016