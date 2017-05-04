Menu
Genesis owner and President Rodney Steven anticipates more growth for Genesis Health Clubs including expansion outside of the Midwest Photo courtesy Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis owner and President Rodney Steven anticipates more growth for Genesis Health Clubs, including expansion outside of the Midwest. (Photo courtesy Genesis Health Clubs.)

News>Commercial Clubs

Genesis Acquires Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness

Genesis Health Clubs purchased Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness Complex, its 10th facility in Nebraska and its 41st in the Midwest region. Genesis will soon launch a multi-million-dollar renovation project at the facility, said Rodney Steven, owner and president of Genesis.

Genesis Health Clubs, Wichita, Kansas, has become one of the largest fitness brands in the Midwest after its recent acquisition of Omaha-based Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness Complex, the companies announced Wednesday. Rodney Steven, owner and president of Genesis Health Clubs, declined to give the purchase price of the acquisition.

Elite Sports and Fitness marks Genesis’ 10th health club in Nebraska and its 41st in the region, according to a statement issued by Genesis. The 108,000-square-foot, standalone facility features a cycling area, yoga studio, swimming pool, steam room, running track, full-service day care and volleyball and basketball courts.

As part of its greater rebranding effort, Genesis will soon launch a multi-million-dollar renovation project at Elite Sports and Fitness, Steven told Club Industry. The project will update nearly every facet of the building and should be completed by 2018.

"We've been working on this for over a year now," Steven said. "It's just kind of one of those landmark facilities that's been there forever and needs an operator to come in and take care of it. That's what we do. We're health club guys, and we love the club, we love the member.

"The club long had investors," Steven said of Elite Sports and Fitness. "It wasn't being run by health club people. We want to make it one of our flagship facilities.”

Genesis doubled its number of clubs in 2016 from 20 to 41. Acquisitions included 19 24 Hour Fitness locations in the Midwest although the company immediately sold the four St. Louis locations and two Oklahoma City locations to Gold's Gym. Most of the other purchases were of Gold’s Gym locations, including two clubs in Omaha; two clubs in Lincoln, Nebraska; four locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area and two locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Genesis Health Clubs

Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness Complex is now the 10th Nebraska club owned and operated by Rodney Steven and Genesis Health Clubs.

Effective immediately, Elite Sports and Fitness members can access these other Genesis locations.

Steven sees the Nebraska market as a natural extension for Genesis, which also owns clubs in Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

He also noted that Genesis does not have investors and is traditionally financing each of its acquisition projects.

“Construction is a lot of work,” he said. “It’s always a little over-budget and takes longer than it's supposed to. And it’s more capital-intensive because we own our own facilities, we own the land, and don’t traditionally lease.

“We’re getting better and better with every [project], though,” he said.

Steven’s top priority is “building culture” at Genesis’ recently acquired clubs. He anticipates more growth, including expansion outside of the Midwest.

“We’re excited about the future, but we have our hands full right now,” he said.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Genesis Health Clubs owner and President Rodney Steven II poses in front of one of the four Gold39s Gym locations Genesis acquired last week Photo courtesy Genesis Health Clubs
Genesis Health Clubs Acquires Four Gold's Gym Locations in Kansas City Metro Area
May 05, 2016
Genesis Health Club is closing three of its recently purchased clubs in the Kansas City Missouri area including this former 24 Hour Fitness Active club in Overland Park Kansas Photo by Pamela Kufahl
Genesis Health Clubs to Close Three Recently Purchased Health Clubs
Jun 30, 2016
9-round-exercise-770.jpg
9Round Opens 500th Kickboxing Gym in Orlando, Aims for 1,000 by End of 2018
May 03, 2017
earth-treks-770.jpg
Earth Treks to Open Country's Largest Climbing Gym in Englewood, Colorado
May 03, 2017