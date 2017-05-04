Menu
In May, twin sisters and former Twin Power yoga studio owners Alexandria and Anastasia Duval were involved in a car accident in Hawaii in which Anastasia died. Alexandria now faces charges in her sister's death. (Photo by Thinkstock.)

Former Yoga Studio Owner Again Charged in Twin Sister's Death

New York State Police apprehended Alexandria Duval at her Albany home on Nov. 11, and she will now be extradited back to Hawaii, according to a report by CBS12.com.

After having murder charges dropped against her in June, a former yoga studio owner has again been charged in the vehicular death of her identical twin sister.

A Hawaii grand jury indicted Alexandria Duval, 38, on a second-degree murder charge, according to the New York Daily News, for allegedly killing her sister and business partner, Anastasia Duval, this May when she drove their Ford Explorer off a 200-foot cliffside in Maui, Hawaii.

With an arrest warrant in hand, New York State Police apprehended Duval at her Albany, New York, home on Nov. 11. She initially fled, according to the Daily News, but was captured and transported to a New York jail. She will now be extradited back to Hawaii, according to a report by CBS12.com.

Duval was originally cleared in June after a district judge in Hawaii determined prosecutors had insufficient evidence to carry a murder charge. The two sisters allegedly were seen arguing prior to the crash, and the SUV's air-bag control module indicated the brakes were not applied prior to the moment of the crash, according to reports by KHON2 and KNHL, respectively.

Duval's defense attorney Todd Eddins told KHON2 in June that Anastasia, from the passenger seat, may have just as likely caused the accident by grabbing the steering wheel. Witnesses said the passenger "was pulling at the driver’s hair and the steering wheel.”

The sisters (formerly known as Alison and Ann Dadow) ran Twin Power yoga studios in Palm Beach County, Florida, from 2008 to 2014. They then changed their names, filed for bankruptcy and opened a yoga studio in Park City, Utah, before moving to Maui in 2015, according to The Associated Press, where they intended to open another studio.

This August, Duval was arrested for drunken driving after nearly crashing into a police vehicle, according to CBS12.com. Her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. 

