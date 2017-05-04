Former Yoga Studio Owner Again Charged in Twin Sister's Death

After having murder charges dropped against her in June, a former yoga studio owner has again been charged in the vehicular death of her identical twin sister.

A Hawaii grand jury indicted Alexandria Duval, 38, on a second-degree murder charge, according to the New York Daily News, for allegedly killing her sister and business partner, Anastasia Duval, this May when she drove their Ford Explorer off a 200-foot cliffside in Maui, Hawaii.

With an arrest warrant in hand, New York State Police apprehended Duval at her Albany, New York, home on Nov. 11. She initially fled, according to the Daily News, but was captured and transported to a New York jail. She will now be extradited back to Hawaii, according to a report by CBS12.com.