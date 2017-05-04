Menu
This January Life Time accused former Regional Vice President Kyle Bauer and wife Monica of stealing proprietary business information in order to develop their ReNew You brand Photo by Life Time Fitness

This January, Life Time accused former Regional Vice President Kyle Bauer and wife Monica of stealing proprietary business information in order to develop their ReNew You brand. (Photo by Life Time Fitness.)

News>Commercial Clubs

Former Life Time Fitness Executive Must Destroy Documents, Limit Business Practices, Judge Rules

A federal court order will restrict the business practices of former Life Time Fitness executive Kyle Bauer who was accused of stealing company information to open rival Houston-based business ReNew You.

A permanent injunction order will restrict the business practices of a former Life Time Fitness vice president who was accused of stealing company information to open a rival business, a federal judge ruled Sept. 20.

U.S. District Judge Nancy F. Atlas has prohibited former Regional Vice President Kyle Bauer and his wife Monica from opening or operating any new locations of their Houston-based ReNew You MD and ReNew You Medi Day Spa brands through September 2017. Through September 2018, they also are prohibited from opening gyms within a seven-mile radius of any of Life Time’s 123 existing locations, as well as employing or attempting to employ any current or former Life Time employees.

Within 20 days of the court order, the Bauers are additionally required to return or destroy all Life Time documents and information still in their possession. After no more than 25 days, they must provide the court with a declaration confirming that all sensitive data has been secured. Finally, between 20 and 90 days after the ruling, a forensic computer specialist “shall have the right to inspect and audit any computer systems of Kyle Bauer, Monica Bauer, [business associate] Dr. Yarish, and the ReNew You Entities to ensure that any and all Life Time information has been destroyed or permanently deleted,” according to the order.

This January, Life Time accused the Bauers of stealing proprietary business information in order to develop ReNew You. According to the initial suit, Life Time hired Bauer in 2010 after the company purchased for more than $5 million a competing club that Bauer owned. Bauer had been in charge of 25 Life Time properties across Alabama, Georgia and Texas before he was fired on Jan. 4 of this year after colleagues learned of his alleged activities setting up ReNew You. Bauer had allegedly signed a three-year non-compete contract with Life Time.

Monica Bauer was most recently regional LifeSpa manager for Life Time’s Houston market before leaving the company in December 2014.

Life Time’s initial motion called for ReNew You to cease and desist all operations, accusing the Bauers of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duties, misappropriation of trade secrets, violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, violation of the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act, tortious interference with prospective contracts, tortious interference with existing contracts, conspiracy and aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duties.

According to the court order, the Bauers “denied and deny Life Time’s allegations,” while both parties “now wish to end this lawsuit (including all actual and potential claims/counterclaims).”

The parties reached a separate and undisclosed “Compromise and Settlement Agreement,” the order said.

Life Time Fitness ranked No. 3 on Club Industry’s Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016, just behind 24 Hour Fitness and LA Fitness. Club Industry estimated Life Time's 2015 revenue at $1.354 billion.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Life Time Fitness employee Kristy Malter died July 14 according to a Detroit Free Press report Facebook photo
Life Time Fitness Offers Bacterial Meningitis Warnings after Employee Diagnosed
Jul 15, 2016
Photo by Thinkstock
Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016
Aug 08, 2016
TYR Sport Signs on as Official Wetsuit Sponsor for Life Time Fitness Tri Series
Apr 22, 2016
The alleged videotaping incident occurred in the family locker room at a Life Time Fitness in Colorado Springs Colorado Photo by Thinkstock
Lawsuit: Life Time Fitness Employee Allegedly Videotapes Pregnant Woman in Gym Shower
Mar 28, 2016