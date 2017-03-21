Flywheel Sports Appoints Former Nike, Equinox Exec as CCO

Flywheel Sports Inc., New York, has appointed Geralyn Coopersmith as its chief content officer, just one month after former Equinox President Sarah Robb O'Hagan joined the boutique cycling studio company as CEO.

Coopersmith's background includes nearly a decade of experience at Equinox, where she led the design and development of the Equinox Fitness Training Institute for the company's more than 2,000 personal trainers, according to a Flywheel announcement about the appointment. Equinox owns SoulCycle, which is also a boutique cycling studio.

Most recently, Coopersmith was Nike's global director of performance and fitness training, responsible for the strategic direction and quality control of all the brand's fitness content, including its large global fitness events, retail programming and digital streaming properties, such as the Nike Training Club app.

"During this time of incredible growth for Flywheel, there's no better person to lead our ongoing transformation agenda than Geralyn Coopersmith," O'Hagan said in the announcement. "Geralyn is an inspiring leader with incredibly deep fitness experience and a bold creative vision. As we look to a future delivering our product in new ways and through new channels while solidifying our position as the most authentic brand for fitness athletes everywhere, we are poised to take advantage of Geralyn's awesome experience."

Coopersmith holds a master's degree in exercise physiology from Columbia University and spent many years as a fitness instructor and personal trainer.

"I've been fortunate enough to partner with the industry's best to develop experiences, partnerships, tools and trainings that empower fitness pros to take their skills to the next level," Coopersmith said in the announcement. "Knowledgeable, passionate instructors and trainers transform the lives of so many people. Anything that I can do to help make them better so they can make others better drives and fuels me."

Flywheel Sports Inc., which was founded in 2010 with one studio in New York, now has about 40 cycling studios in the United States and 22 FlyBarre locations alongside the Flywheel studios. It is private equity backed with more than 1,200 employees.

Flywheel Sports Co-Founder Ruth Zukerman, who is actively involved with the company as creative director, said: "I am incredibly excited to welcome Geralyn to Flywheel. She shares my passion for talent, creativity and the authentic fitness experience. I'm excited to partner with her as we pursue our bold vision for Flywheel's future"