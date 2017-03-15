Menu
Attendees at the 36th annual International Convention and Trade Show of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) participate in a Precor training demo on March 9 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Anthony Dominic.)

News>Commercial Clubs

25 Top Social Media Moments from IHRSA 2017 in Los Angeles

The Club Industry staff captured highlights from last week's 36th annual International Convention and Trade Show of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) in Los Angeles. Scroll down to view the staff's 25 favorite posts from Twitter and Instagram.

The Club Industry staff spent last week attending educational sessions and walking the exhibitor floor at the 36th annual International Convention and Trade Show of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) in Los Angeles. Scroll below for 25 of the staff's favorite moments as captured on Instagram and Twitter.

 

Intense training demo at the @aktivsolutions booth #IHRSA2017 #fitness #wellness

A post shared by Club Industry (@clubindustry_fitness) on

 

High-energy demo session at the @strongbyzumba booth #IHRSA2017 #fitness #zumba

A post shared by Club Industry (@clubindustry_fitness) on

 

Hanging around at the @precor booth #IHRSA2017 #fitness #wellness

A post shared by Club Industry (@clubindustry_fitness) on

 

Day No. 2 is in the books! The Club team is unwinding after fun day on the #IHRSA2017 trade show floor.

A post shared by Club Industry (@clubindustry_fitness) on

 

@JohnnyCupcakes is speaking about how a quirky upbringing later drove his entrepreneurial spirit at #IHRSA2017.

A post shared by Club Industry (@clubindustry_fitness) on

 

Great takeaway for everyone from the Johnny Cupcake keynote #ihrsa2017

A post shared by Club Industry (@clubindustry_fitness) on

 

It was great to connect with new and old friends this week in Los Angeles. Safe travels home, all! #IHRSA2017 #fitfam

A post shared by Club Industry (@clubindustry_fitness) on

