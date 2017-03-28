Menu
24 Hour Shooting, Health Club Directors Plead Not Guilty to Embezzling, LA Fitness Incidents
News>Commercial Clubs

24 Hour Shooting, Health Club Directors Plead Not Guilty to Embezzling, LA Fitness Incidents

The latest Crime Briefs involve a fatal shooting of a man by police outside a 24 Hour Fitness, embezzlement charges for directors at a Louisiana health club, sentencing for a stabbing at an LA Fitness as well as the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing at another LA Fitness.

A man was fatally shot during an altercation with deputies outside of a 24 Hour Fitness in Los Angeles on March 8, according to NBC Los Angeles. The man had been asked to leave the gym after bothering people who were working out. Deputies first used a stun gun on the man, but then opened fire on him when the man approached them swinging over his head what turned out to be electric hair clippers attached to a power cord.

Emily L. Davis and Jennifer E. Thompson, former Franco's Athletic Club directors indicted for defrauding the fitness company out of more than $1.7 million, pleaded not guilty on March 7 in the 22nd Judicial District Court in Louisiana, according to nola.com.  A pre-trial hearing is set for July 10, with a preliminary trial date of July 17, according to the North Shore district attorney's office. Both women have been fired from the fitness club near Madisonville, Louisiana. Davis and Thompson are charged with racketeering, money laundering and three counts of theft. Davis was charged with an additional count of theft and two counts of identity theft.

Bryan Fearman was sentenced last week to 30 years in jail for attempted murder of a man at an LA Fitness Club in Lawrence, Indiana, in July 2015, according the Indy Star. The Indianapolis man stabbed his ex-boyfriend in the back with a kitchen knife. Court documents detailed several previous incidents involving Fearman and the ex-boyfriend, including a protection order filed by the ex-boyfriend against Fearman in the summer of 2014.

Freddis Williams III was arrested in late February on suspicion of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing last August of an 84-year-old-man outside of an LA Fitness Club in Chandler, Arizona, according to azcentral.com. The victim, Shivaswamy Hosakote, was found stabbed to death in his vehicle on Aug. 18 in the club's parking lot.  A Maricopa County Superior Court record showed investigators were able to recover fingerprints from Hosakote's vehicle and analysis confirmed the prints belonged to Williams, the court record said. 

Club Industry's Crime Briefs features recent notable crime-related news in the health club industry. Do you have news to share with us? Send your news, tips or story ideas to [email protected]. You can also connect with us on Facebook, on Twitter @clubindustry and on LinkedIn.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Norm Cates is a former health club owner cofounder of IHRSA and an advocate for the health club industry through his work publishing the monthly tabloid Club Insider Photo courtesy Club Insider
Norm Cates to Receive Club Industry's 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award
Apr 17, 2017
Not only did health club member numbers increase in 2016 but so did the number of consumers which includes visitors In 2016 66 million consumers used a health club an alltime high according to IHRSA Photo by Thinkstock
IHRSA Reports 57 Million Health Club Members, $27.6 Billion in Industry Revenue in 2016
Apr 14, 2017
ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt plans to retire as soon as the company identifies a replacement the company announced The announcement noted a possible internal candidate but also the desire to look at external candidates Photo courtesy ClubCorp
ClubCorp Says No to Sale, CEO to Retire, Q1 Revenue of $221.3 Million
Apr 12, 2017
Abeku Wilson a former trainer with Equinox shot the manager and the fitness manager at an Equinox gym in Coral Gables Florida before turning his gun on himself on Saturday The manager later died at the hospital Photo taken from Abeku Wilson39s Facebook page
Fired Equinox Trainer Kills General Manager, Injures Another Employee
Apr 09, 2017