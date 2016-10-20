MYZONE Helped Gauge the Stress Level of the Last Presidential Debate

Who knew watching a presidential debate could help you reach your maximum heart rate so...stressfully. (Photo courtesy MYZONE.)

If you were anywhere near a TV Wednesday night, you could not avoid the third and last debate between the presidential candidates that our primary system has wrought us: Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The debate, held in Las Vegas, was broadcast on most of the major TV and cable news networks. So unless you were tuned to HGTV, ESPN or a few other channels (depending on the breadth of your cable or satellite package), you likely were watching the debate. (Although did anyone else feel at times like they had tuned into the Cartoon Network?)

Regardless of who you are voting for in the presidential election, we can all agree that this year's campaign has been one of the most stress-inducing campaigns in a long time. And during this last debate, "Good Morning America" wanted to find out just how stress-inducing the debates were for viewers. So Mara Schiavocampo, a reporter for the ABC morning program, asked a group of 10 volunteers to watch the debate together and self-report their stress level from one to 10 (10 being most stressful) using an app called LifeData.

But the volunteers went one step further. They strapped on a MYZONE belt to monitor their heart rates, too. "Good Morning America" approached MYZONE earlier in the week about providing the equipment and monitors, according to Nick Beale of MYZONE. MYZONE staff ensured the volunteers were hooked up properly.

"It was great that MYZONE was chosen as the trusted heart rate monitoring system for a national audience and for such an important event," Beale said.

The MYZONE live feed showed that as the stress levels rose, so did the volunteers' heart rates, according to a media release from MYZONE. Heart rates rose for those disputing amongst each other, as well as those just listening. The group members sometimes hit 50, 60 and even 70 percent of their max heat rate zones.

Imagine that—you and your members can get in a cardiovascular workout just by watching a presidential debate. Shall we request a fourth debate and watch it while participating in an indoor cycle class?

Schiavocampo noted that doctors said the elevated heart rates were not necessarily caused by stress. However, the self-reported stress levels of the 10 volunteers averaged 6.8 on a scale of 10.

Although these results were interesting, I would have preferred to strap MYZONE belts on Trump and Clinton. Alas, that did not happen, much like the drug test challenge never panned out. Sad.