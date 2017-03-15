Find Out How to Overcome Fears and Become a Better Leader in Club Industry's 2017 Keynotes

Michelle Poler will offer the Club Industry Show keynote address on the afternoon of Oct. 4 while Nick Sarillo will offer the second day keynote on the morning of Oct. 5.

Fear holds many people back from achieving their dreams. Michelle Poler understands this all too well. She embarked on a journey to overcome her fears, wrote a book about it and now shares her insights with audiences around the world. She will be doing just that at this year's Club Industry Show Oct. 4-6 at the Hilton Chicago, as one of the show's two keynote presenters. Poler takes a humorous approach to overcoming fears, and she will challenge you to state your fears and then take charge of those fears with some simple steps when she presents at 4 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The next morning at 9 a.m., Nick Sarillo, founder of Nick's Pizza and Pub, will share how you can create a meaningful place to work and become a leader that will inspire your team and members, as he offers the second keynote of the conference. Sarillo's company is one of the top 10 busiest independent pizza companies in per-store sales in the country, and as a Chicagoan and pizza expert, he also knows something about great Chicago pizza. He might even spill some secrets on creating the best pizza during the keynote.

Registration for the Club Industry Show is now open at the lowest rate you will find all year, so register today before rates increase in June. Conference sessions will be announced in May.

Find out more about the changes Club Industry is making to the show and why it's all about being great, not big.