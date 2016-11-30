The Club Industry Show: 'Cheers' University for the Entire Health and Wellness Industry

The Club Industry Show staff is working hard to create a better experience for you at the show. Pictured here are many of the show staff members. Back row, left to right: Sydney Rhea, Rachel Peterson, Kellie Wahlheim, Marty McCallen, Adam Anderson, Crystal Romberger. First row, left to right: Valerie Phillips, Tina Beebe, Pamela Kufahl, Pamela Skaggs, Ashley Brand, Jen Taylor, Jasmine Santillan, Angela Benz, Jill Ramar.

You may have already heard about how different this year's Club Industry Show was. (View the show video at the bottom of this blog or on Vimeo.) Our post-show survey responses indicate high attendee satisfaction in the venue, education and networking events. It's no accident.

The Club Industry staff has spent the past two years getting feedback from people in the fitness industry to create a better experience for those interested in educating themselves about the latest trends, products and best practices. From that feedback and the continued feedback we are seeking, we have created a three-year plan to create an intimate and welcoming event to connect and educate today's industry experts and leaders and to connect and develop tomorrow's industry experts and leaders.

The basis for that plan is to pattern the Club Industry Show as your local university meets "Cheers." We aren't the biggest conference and trade show in the fitness industry, but we endeavor to be the most intimate, most educational and most beneficial to those who work at commercial clubs, YMCAs, JCCs, university rec centers, medical wellness centers, corporate wellness centers—the entire fitness community. At our event, we want you to walk through the doors and have everyone know your name.

To help us create that environment, we brought the show back to a hotel. By doing so, you are enveloped by other like-minded souls who share similar goals, challenges and needs—whether you see them in the lobby, in the elevator, at the hotel café or at the event itself. Being surrounded by industry peers for three days offers a higher likelihood of developing industry partnerships, friendships and mentorships, all of which serve to improve your career and business options.

Our three-year plan started this year with moving out of Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center and moving everyone under one roof at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Other changes included adding more networking events with networking breaks between education sessions, a networking breakfast and a happy hour on the trade show floor. These were in addition to the annual welcome reception and the Networking Nightcap event.

Plans for 2017 are underway with a greater focus on education related to wellness, technology, studios, operations and leadership in addition to continued focus on personal training, sales, marketing, retention and programming. We are creating even better networking events and opportunities for you to connect more intimately with vendors and other facility operators.

And if we could, we would even set up a bar in the registration area so that the Club Industry family could happily yell out your name as you walk through the doors.

Club Industry Show 2016 Highlight Video from Penton on Vimeo.