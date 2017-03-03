'Biggest Loser' Trainer Bob Harper Recovering from Heart Attack

Trainer and television personality Bob Harper has attributed his recent heart attack to genetics. His mother passed away from a heart attack several years ago, and research by the American Heart Association indicates heart disease can run in families, especially affecting men. (Photo by Getty.)

If you follow NBC's "The Biggest Loser," you were likely shocked when news broke this week that host and trainer Bob Harper recently experienced a heart attack. No less, the episode occurred while Harper, 51, was exercising at a New York City gym.

TMZ, Today, USA Today and The Washington Post all reported the news, which Harper confirmed in an Instagram post. Harper said the heart attack happened in mid-February. He was unconscious for two days while hospitalized and has since been at home resting with his dog.

In another post, Harper showed the monitors he’s wearing to track his daily heart activity.

On the road to recovery. I'm required to wear these monitors to see what my heart is doing throughout the day. I feel like a robot from WESTWORLD thank you all for your kindness. You have no idea how much it helps. ❤❤ A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:51am PST

How could someone who embodies fitness suffer a health episode we so commonly associate with sedentary lifestyles? Harper has cited his genetics. His mother passed away from a heart attack several years ago, and research by the American Heart Association indicates heart disease can run in families, especially affecting men.

Cardiovascular disease remains the No. 1 cause of mortality across the world, resulting in more than 17 million deaths annually. According to the American Heart Association, more than 730,000 American adults suffer heart attacks every year. Between two to three percent of those heart attacks occur between ages 40 and 59.

Although it’s surprising that such an active exerciser like Harper suffered a heart attack, perhaps it was that very exercise that actually saved his life.

In another recent Instagram post, Harper shared a photo of a candle with the caption: “My word of the day… LUCKY.”

Club Industry has previously reported that mini-trampoline exercise and TRX Suspension Training workouts can significantly lower one’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

For optimal heart health, the American Heart Association recommends practicing moderate-to-vigorous activity for 30 minutes, five days a week.

Share your thoughts about Harper and his heart attack in the comment section below.