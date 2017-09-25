Hospital Wellness Companies on Club Industry's 2017 Top 100 Health Clubs List

Club Industry's 2017 Top 100 Clubs list features 11 hospital-based wellness centers, which is a growing market within the fitness industry due to the requirements hospitals face from the Affordable Care Act. Find out which hospital wellness centers made the list in this gallery. To view the full Top 100 Clubs list as a photo gallery, click here. For analysis of the Top 100 Clubs list, click on this article. All companies on the list are ranked by 2016 revenue.