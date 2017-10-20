The 15 Club Companies Reporting the Largest Memberships on Club Industry's Top 100 Clubs List

This clickable gallery features the companies from Club Industry's 2017 Top 100 Health Clubs list that reported the highest membership numbers.
Find out which companies on Club Industry's 2017 Top 100 Clubs list have reported the largest memberships in this clickable gallery. (Not all clubs reported membership data in 2017.) To view the full Top 100 Clubs list as a gallery, click here. For analysis of the Top 100 Clubs list, click on this article. All companies on the list are ranked by 2016 revenue.
